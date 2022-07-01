LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's summertime, which means many kids across Louisville are spending their days learning at camp. At one camp, a group of Jefferson County Public Schools students has to take a different approach to summer learning.
The three-week STEAM camp — focused on science, technology, engineering, art and math — for student with visual impairments has been filled with arts and crafts, making model airplanes, cooking and more, making sure they use every single one of their senses.
"It’s an amazing experience to see them learn," said Katy Randolph, a teacher for visually impaired with JCPS. "And they can learn just like all other students, learn just with a different set of skills."
Across the district, JCPS has more than 300 students with visual impairments. About two dozen blind or low-vision students have been participating in the Steamsational JCPS Vision Camp, which focuses heavily on teaching children science, technology, engineering, arts and math. It provides them with learning opportunities they wouldn't always get during the school year.
The goal is to give the students activities that utilizes more than just their vision. For example, the boomwhacker instruments used hearing and touch.
One mother who took part in the camp on the last day said she's thankful JCPS created the specialized camp for students just like her daughter.
"She’s in a wheelchair and she’s nonverbal and she requires seizure precautions," Kendra Ray said. "So it’s really hard to find some teachers and a program that I can trust, that she’s in good hands."
This is the second year for the free camp. To enroll your kid in next year’s vision camp, parents just be on the lookout for an email near the end of the school year.
