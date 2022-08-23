LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two Seneca High School students have been cited and disciplined after a stolen gun was recovered from a backpack Tuesday.
Seneca High Principal Michael Guy said in a letter to families that school officials heard that a student might have had a gun inside the building, prompting leaders to immediately raise the school’s security level and call Jefferson County Public Schools security.
"While searching for the possible weapon, a few students began fighting with a backpack falling to the ground," Guy said in the letter. "Ultimately, a stolen gun was found inside the backpack."
The two students will be cited and disciplined according to the district’s Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.
"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority at Seneca," Guy said in the letter. "We appreciate students and staff who abide by the 'see something, say something' rule and alert us to possible threats against our school."
