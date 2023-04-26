LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was found at Newburg Middle School on Wednesday, according to Jefferson County Public Schools officials.
Principal Dr. Shamika Johnson sent an email to parents saying the school received information that a student might be in possession of a gun at the school. JCPS Police and Louisville Metro Police responded to the report.
Two students were searched and a stolen gun was found in a backpack of one of the students.
Johnson said both students will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook and one of them has been taken into custody by JCPS Police.
"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority at Newburg," Johnson said. "We appreciate students and staff who abide by the 'see something, say something' rule and alert us to possible threats against our school."
The full letter sent to parents can be read below:
April 26, 2023
Dear Newburg Families,
I always want to keep you informed about incidents that occur at your child’s school. I want you to have the most accurate information to dispel any rumors.
Today we received information that a student might be in possession of a gun at our school. We immediately raised the security level in our building and called JCPS Police and LMPD. A search of two students resulted in a stolen gun being found in the backpack of one of the students.
Both students will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook and one has been taken into custody by JCPS Police.
The safety of our students and staff is our top priority at Newburg. We appreciate students and staff who abide by the “see something, say something” rule and alert us to possible threats against our school.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact me at 485-8306.
Sincerely,
Dr. Shamika Johnson, Principal
