LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Kentuckiana students are back in the classroom hitting the books and working hard for that lunch and recess break.
So it's important to make sure they stay focused until that moment and then after. The best way to do that is with nutritious food, which is why cafeteria staff are making sure they have the nutritious food they need to keep kids full and focused.
During the height of the pandemic, the federal government funded free meals for students, but that funding expired over the summer. Public school districts now offer an application for free or reduced lunch depending on a family's financial situation. For families who don't qualify, they will need to plan to spend a few dollars on lunch for each student.
For example, lunch for a JCPS elementary student is $2.80, and for middle and high school students the price is $2.90. In Greater Clark County Schools, elementary students pay $3 for lunch, and older students pay $3.25 per lunch.
Norton Children's Health and Wellness Program Coordinator Solera Spagnuolo says buying lunch at school works well for many families, but not all. Maybe it gets too expensive or parents just prefer making lunch for their child.
Either way, Spagnuolo says it is possible to make a nutritious lunch on a budget even during times when inflation is high. She showed us some easy examples using chicken leftover from dinner.
Spagnuolo said if you do not have leftovers to use, prep the protein before the week begins to save some time. She made three different types of chicken wraps and sides using core ingredients.
"I spent around $35 for everything I have out here including the fruits, vegetables, our wraps, but the mayonnaise, the barbecue sauce, that could've been reduced off the price," Spagnuolo said.
With the money she spent, Spagnuolo had enough food for five lunches with plenty of chicken, vegetables and condiments leftover for snacks and other meals.
"Hummus was one of the pricier options that I chose, but going by serving size, you can actually stretch this to be used for 17 different lunches with about two tablespoons per wrap," Spagnuolo said about her grocery list.
What you fuel your child with matters, and Spagnuolo broke down the main food groups to include in each meal: fruits, vegetables, proteins, grains, and dairy (or dairy alternative).
"We try to encourage families to serve half fruits and vegetables for every child's meal," Spagnuolo said of a nutritious meal. "Then have a quarter of that to be protein, and a quarter of that to be grains."
Spagnuolo suggests being creative with what you have in your pantry and refrigerator to save some money. She also said buying things to use in more than one way helps. She used hummus as a healthy condiment inside of one of the wraps and as a dip for vegetables.
She said when shopping on a budget, you do not have to go for organic or name-brand. Focus on fresh produce and do not hesitate to buy the store brand. She said reading nutrition labels can help.
"If something such as sugar or fat is 20%, that's considered to be high on the daily value."
When it comes to a picky eater, Spagnuolo has these tips:
- Introduce different foods at an early age
- Let parents be the example when it comes to eating healthy
- Be creative to sneak in healthier options like hummus instead of ranch
- Let kids get involved making meals to keep their interest high
- Use "fun foods" like bacon in moderation
- Avoid sugary drinks, flavor water with fresh fruit instead
Norton Children's Prevention and Wellness Program holds classes for children to promote healthy eating. You can find information on the Power Up and Play and High Five programs by CLICKING HERE.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.