LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in at least three Jefferson County Public Schools high schools walked out of classes Thursday in protest against the anticipated U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning federal protections for abortions.
JCPS confirmed students participated in walkouts at duPont Manual High, Atherton High and Ballard High on Thursday.
WATCH: Students chant as they return to the building after an organized walkout protesting the potential overturn of Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/5yc3CMdPrE— Manual RedEye (@manualredeye) May 5, 2022
Dozens of students remained outside Atherton as classes dismissed for the day. Carolyn Callahan, JCPS communications chief, said most students returned to class as directed after the demonstration there, but some "chose to leave the building without permission and were let back in a side door by a fellow student."
"Those students became disruptive, running through the auditorium during a class, and were told to exit the building," she said in a statement. "It is our policy that once a student leaves the building without permission, they cannot come back into the school."
The ACLU of Kentucky penned an open letter to state school officials Thursday seeking assurances that students can participate in protests or walkouts amid the national conversation of abortion access "without risk of disciplinary action or interference from local law enforcement."
“Should your school district choose to enforce disciplinary action against students who participate in protests or walkouts, however, we ask you to remember that these students cannot be punished more harshly than students who are absent for other unexcused reasons,” the ACLU of Kentucky said in the letter. “To do so would amount to a content-based regulation of speech, which would violate students’ constitutional rights.
“As we are sure you are aware, students ‘do not shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.’”
The demonstrations come a day after pro-choice supporters descended on City Hall in downtown Louisville to protest the Supreme Court's expected reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing constitutional protections for abortions.
The draft majority opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito was reported Monday by Politico and later confirmed by Chief Justice John Roberts, who ordered an investigation into the document's disclosure.
This story may be updated.
