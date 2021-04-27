LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in Hardin County are using lessons from the classroom to build up their community.
Through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity, students participating in Hardin County Schools' residential maintenance program are constructing a home from the ground up.
The program, one of the district's career pathways, teaches students how to build and frame homes and how to work with homes' electrical and plumbing systems.
"Teenagers kinda have a stigma where they don't do nothing," instructor Tim Hall said. "But when you've got the whole group of kids, the whole class, working on building a house together without any whining or complaining, as a teacher, it just makes your heart bubble over."
Hardin County Schools is working with unions in the area that want to train and hire students after graduation.
Students in the program are getting job offers straight out of high school, and Hall said some contactors are offering starting pay rates of $18 per hour.
