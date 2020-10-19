LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than three weeks after resuming in-person classes in late September, students in LaRue County are out of the classroom and back to online learning.
The district announced the change last week after a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county. School leaders say they'll decide on Oct. 22 whether students will return to the classroom next week. Each school will notify families once a decision has been made.
Meanwhile, meals will be provided to students this week.
Kentucky's largest school district, Jefferson County Public Schools, announced Oct. 15 that it will not allow students to return to in-person classes on Oct. 22 as tentatively scheduled because of a rise in positive COVID cases in the Louisville area.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.