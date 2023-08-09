LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 90,000 students in Jefferson County Public Schools headed back to school Wednesday as classes resumed for the first semester of the 2023-24 year.
Students will be dealing with a lot of changes this year, and school leaders have already warned parents that the first day will have some bumps in the road, and buses will be late. But that didn't dampen the excitement of the first day of school for sixth graders at Hudson Middle School as they became the first students to enter the newly opened school.
"We're the first sixth graders here! We're the first 6th graders here!" said a student named Harold, who was excited to be a part of history as the school opened its doors for the first time Wednesday.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio even showed up with a bag of doughnuts to greet Hudson students and staff. It was one of many stops he made in the district on the first day.
A SWEET START! That’s the @JCPSKY superintendent bringing in donuts for the first day of school at Hudson Middle School. 🍩 pic.twitter.com/B9JnlTaA7S— Amanda Roberts (@ARobertsNews) August 9, 2023
Harold is one of three newly opened JCPS schools. The other new schools include Perry-Wheatley Elementary and Echo Trail Middle School.
Classes got underway at Hudson at 8:40 a.m., but there will be nine different start times this year for various schools, instead of the usual two. District leaders said that change was to help with bus routes so students aren't missing hours of school time because of bus delays.
That change did cause some confusion for parents.
School administrators at Perry Elementary School at Broadway and 18th Street said they also had some parents arrive at the old start time.
"We've had some kids being dropped off this morning at 8:30," Principal Keisha Fulson said. "So that's why it's great that we're able to talk to the news this morning. And we're also going to be sending out school messages just reminding the parents of the new start time."
Fulson said students who arrive early on the first day would not be turned away. She said she is excited to welcome roughly 324 students into a brand new building "and amazing days we are about to have."
"I am so excited, just so excited to see the kids' faces," Fulson said. "We have the architects here that actually designed the buildings. They are excited to see the kids this morning."
The new start time for Perry Elementary is 9:20 a.m., and doors open at 9 a.m.
"Dismissal time is 4:20 p.m., so we're just kind of getting ready and getting in the groove of this new start time and dismissal time," Fulson said. "And we're just ready for the kids to get in here so they can see what we put together for them."
Pollio anticipates it will take a couple weeks for things to smooth out.
"It's a lot, but it's time to make change," Pollio said. "We ask for patience and grace."
District leaders have instructed parents to call the school if there are issues with their child's bus. Parents are also encouraged to call the JCPS Transportation Hotline at 502-485-RIDE (485-7433).
Below are the dates and times when the line will be open:
- Wednesday, 8/9: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, 8/10: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, 8/11: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monday, 8/14: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, 8/15: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, 8/16: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To request a bus stop change, click here. Officials said that form will be available for parents for the next couple of weeks.
