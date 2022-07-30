LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public School students prepared to head back to class in two weeks with the help of Synergy.
Synergy, Norton Healthcare's African American employee resource group, hosted "Unity Jam" at the Shawnee Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana.
Families gathered on Saturday afternoon where Norton offered free health screenings and mobile mammograms.
Free school supplies were also given out for students. The event also featured a back-to school fashion show and music for families.
"We needed to get out to the community and make sure that the youth are ready for us to have a successful school year," Felecia Patterson, an event organizer, said.
Several community vendors were also on hand for the event which was held in person for the first time in two years.
