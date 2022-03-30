LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sullivan University has partnered up with NASA to host a summer camp where students can make meals that will be served to astronauts.
During the NASA HUNCH Culinary Challenge, students will have the opportunity to make meals that will be served to astronauts at the International Space Station.
"If you’re passionate about food and the science behind it and want an experience that is out of this world, then this camp is for you," said Nina Martinez, Sullivan University's vice president of enrollment management.
During each day of camp, students will be challenged to "blast the limits in space food production to another level," according to a Sullivan chef spokesman.
During the camp, students will experience what college life is like — they'll stay in the dorms and use the shuttle to get to class.
The NASA Hunch Culinary camp is scheduled to take place from June 12-17. To register for the camp, click here.
