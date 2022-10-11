LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue, near South 36th Street, around 3:30 p.m.
The teen, whose exact age is unknown, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital for what is believed to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound, Ruoff said.
LMPD did not have any suspects in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information can anonymously report it online here or by calling 574-LMPD.
