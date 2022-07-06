LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The LEE Initiative is offering full-tuition scholarships for two Louisville students to study culinary at Sullivan University this fall.
The scholarships are named after Chef David McAtee, a chef who was killed by the National Guard in Louisville in 2020.
In a news release Wednesday, the nonprofit said it hopes its scholarships will "address gaps in job training and preparedness for high school students and young people in Louisville."
"This program is just one more example of the many ways The LEE Initiative has endeavored to serve the under-represented in the local culinary industry. Sullivan University is happy and honored to be a part of those efforts," said Edward Lee, the co-founder of the LEE Initiative said.
Applicants are required to be between the ages of 18 and 22, live in Jefferson County and be enrolled at Sullivan in the fall of 2022. To learn more or to apply for the scholarship, click here.
The LEE Initiative is also giving $5,000 grants to Western, Moore and Iroquois High Schools for their culinary arts programs to buy food and supplies.
