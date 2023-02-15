LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trinity High School in Louisville has canceled classes for Thursday because of a threat.
In a post on its website, leaders said "an unspecified threat was received against the school," and that more time was needed for school officials and law enforcement to investigate the threat.
It's unclear what the threat was or when it was made. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said school was canceled "out of an abundance of caution" and that the department would investigate Thursday.
Trinity is asking anyone with information to call St. Matthews Police at (502) 893-9000 or (502) 899-2537, or contact the school's principal, Dr. Dan Zoeller, at (502) 736-2103.
This story may be updated.
