LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is hoping to hear from the community and alumni in their search for a new president.
On May 10, U of L alumni are invited to the Swain Student Activities Center for a listening session.
On May 11, the community is invited to a larger listening session in the Chao Auditorium. Both events run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The presidential search committee plans to use feedback from the sessions to create a leadership statement and job description.
Former University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi left for a top job at Penn State. Lori Gonzalez is currently serving as the university's interim president.
