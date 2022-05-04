UofL.jpg

The seal of the University of Louisville in front of Grawemeyer Hall on the Belknap campus near downtown.  Jan. 26, 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is hoping to hear from the community and alumni in their search for a new president.

On May 10, U of L alumni are invited to the Swain Student Activities Center for a listening session. 

On May 11, the community is invited to a larger listening session in the Chao Auditorium. Both events run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

The presidential search committee plans to use feedback from the sessions to create a leadership statement and job description. 

Former University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi left for a top job at Penn State. Lori Gonzalez is currently serving as the university's interim president. 

