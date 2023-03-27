LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dance marathon at the University of Kentucky raised $1.65 million for children with cancer over the weekend.
According to a report by LEX 18, participants in the DanceBlue Dance Marathon were required to stay awake and standing for 24 hours on the floor of UK's Memorial Coliseum. It takes place after a year of fundraising.
Since 2006, more than $21.3 million has been raised.
Those funds go toward supporting children and their families at the DanceBlue Kentucky Children's Hospital Hematology / Oncology Clinic. They focus on providing care to kids with cancer and blood disorders.
"There are just so many we wouldn't be able to provide if it wasn't for the DanceBlue funds that are raised here today," said Erika Abernathy, the program coordinator for the clinic.
Specifically, the funds go toward research initiatives, infrastructure improvement, as well as providing a number of wraparound services, she said. The funds allow them to do things like pay for gas cards, meal vouchers and hotels -- services that enable patients to come from out of town.
"It's honestly hard to describe," Abernathy said. "When I was a student at UK, this is where my family was, this is where I poured my heart and soul, and so to be on the other side -- I have said a lot since I started my position that I feel like I'm working with my heroes."
