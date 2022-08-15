LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky psychologist said school is a great tool for helping young people solve mental health issues.
Dr. Alissa Briggs said relationships at school reduce the risk of suicide and depression. The youth suicide rate increased 60% from 2007-18, which coincides with increased prevalence of social media and access to firearms.
The COVID-19 pandemic made youth mental health even worse, and Briggs said school can be a protective place for students.
"We learned from the pandemic that interaction online is not enough, that kids do need interaction with their peers in-person, whether that be at school or through some outside activity or just through time with friends," Briggs said.
Briggs said parents and teachers should not be afraid to have open and honest conversations with young people. She said asking about mental health will not prompt a young person to commit suicide.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.