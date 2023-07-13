LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky admitted its largest freshman class ever at around 6,400 students.
The problem is that there weren't enough rooms for everyone so the school had to get creative.
"We're at the point where we have accommodated students with housing all the students that had applied on or before June 1st and been accepted and had applied for housing before that deadline," UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said. "We've accommodated all them."
At this point, UK said there are essentially no dorm vacancies. The university launched what its calling the “Tri It” program.
It puts three students in a dorm room which were originally designed for just two. You do get a discount to live in a "Tri It" room.
The university said if students change their minds and don't want to come to UK anymore, then rooms will open for students on the housing wait list.
