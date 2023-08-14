The University of Kentucky is welcoming thousands of students for the fall semester of classes, reported by LEX18.
UK is in the process of moving in more than 6,000 students in residence halls, according to LEX18. "Big Blue Move-In" goes from Sunday through Wednesday. The university is advising people around campus to be prepared for parking and traffic changes.
There are no parking zones on campus streets until 6 p.m. Wednesday on Avenue of Champions, Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington Avenue, Huguelet Drive, both sides of University Drive, Avenue of Trees, Hilltop Avenue, Pedestrian Walkway, Woodland Avenue, Sports Center Drive and Complex Drive.
Some streets have been turned into one-way streets during move-in hours to accommodate traffic. Those hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
"The process has been great getting in here and stuff," Joanie Kowalski, a mother of a student from Wisconsin, said to LEX18. "It was smooth."
LEX18 reported volunteers have helped students unload vehicles and get items into rooms.
First day of class is scheduled for Aug. 21 at UK.