LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — University of Louisville Provost Lori Stewart Gonzalez has been appointed as the president of Ohio University.
Gonzalez, a native of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky, led U of L as interim president from the December 2021 departure of Neeli Bendapudi to the February hiring of Kim Schatzel.
“It is an honor to accept this charge to serve a leading national public institution deeply committed to student success and to the Appalachian region where I was born and raised,” Gonzalez said in a statement.
Before coming to U of L, Gonzalez was a vice chancellor at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. She was also the provost at Appalachian State University and dean of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Kentucky.