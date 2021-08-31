LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville School of Nursing is relaunching its accelerated nursing program.
It's a second degree bachelor's program that graduates nurses in 15 months, spanning four semesters.
According to U of L Health Communications Coordinator Julie Heflin, the hybrid program prepares students with a bachelor's degree in another field of study, which can lead to entry-level positions in that respective field.
The program is a combination of online and in-person learning for the full-time program.
U of L begins accepting applications on Sept. 1 for the start of summer 2022 with the deadline set for Nov. 15.
