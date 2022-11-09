LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville received $10.8 million for its research center Wednesday.
Interim University President Lori Stewart Gonzalez spoke at the presentation held at the Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute. The university received renewal funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) that will allow researchers to expand studies to monitor environmental toxins and their effects on human health.
"They get exposed and then they have health effects. What effects are those? How much do they get exposed? We don't really know that, but they're going to figure that out," said Dr. Kevin Gardner, University of Louisville’s executive vice president for research and innovation. "This is what your exposure is, and then what can you do about it? And that's the remediation part. So maybe you get a lot of exposure in your home and there's ways that you can treat the VOCs or reduce your exposure."
The UofL Superfund Research Center was first funded by NIH in 2017. UofL said the research center has made significant progress to monitor volatile organic compounds in the environment and better understand how exposure to VOCs affects cardiovascular and immune health since it was founded five years ago.
