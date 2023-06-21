LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is asking for volunteers to help first-year students move into campus for the fall semester.
Cards Crew will help students move into their new campus home for the 2023 fall semester. All volunteers will receive a move-in T-shirt, a free meal or snack per shift and a thank you gift, according to a news release.
Volunteers can help with parking, traffic flow, serve as elevator attendants or hands-on movers.
The dates include:
- Wednesday, Aug. 16
- Thursday, Aug. 17
- Friday, Aug. 18
To sign up, click here.
