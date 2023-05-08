LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville is scheduled to hold its spring commencement ceremonies this week.
UofL President Kim Schatzel will preside over her first May commencement ceremonies, scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville. According to a news release, of the 3,650 students who applied for degrees and certificates, more than 2,000 plan to take part in the ceremonies.
Students Thomas Hulse will speak at the morning ceremony, while Anna Hylan will speak during the afternoon ceremonies.
The ceremony will be broadcast live by UofL. To view the livestream, click here.
The university will also recognize students part of graduate school. UofL Graduate School will host a doctoral hooding and graduation ceremony for 70 graduates at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Belknap Campus in the Swain Student Activities Ballroom.
UofL's U.S. Army ROTC cadre will have a commissioning ceremony at 9 a.m. for fourteen cadets who will be commissioned as second lieutenants.
According to a news release, UofL's Air Force ROTC Detachment 295 plans to hold its commissioning ceremony at noon on May 12 at the Kentucky Derby Museum for seven cadets who will become second lieutenants in the U.S. Air Force.
