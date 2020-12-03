LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville has selected Lori Stewart Gonzalez, a University of Kentucky graduate and administrator at the University of Tennessee’s health sciences system, to be its provost.
Gonzalez, 63, will succeed Beth Boehm, who will return to her role as dean of U of L’s Graduate School after a two-year stint as provost, by April 1, the university said in a press release. She will earn $425,000 annually.
The provost is the university’s chief academic officer and No. 2 administrator behind U of L President Neeli Bendapudi.
“Dr. Gonzalez boasts an impressive resume of strong academic qualifications and administrative experience in the liberal arts and sciences and the health sciences,” Bendapudi said in the news release. “Just as important, she brings high energy, a devotion to students, faculty and staff and a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. I look forward to working with her as we continue to advance UofL as a premier anti-racist metropolitan research university here and beyond.”
Gonzalez is currently based in Memphis, where she is the chief academic officer of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.
She is a native of Rockcastle County, Ky., who earned a bachelor’s degree in speech pathology and audiology from UK and a master’s degree in communication disorders from Eastern Kentucky University. Her doctorate is from the University of Florida Department of Speech, U of L said.
In her role at Tennessee, which she assumed in 2015, Gonzalez “oversees the offices of academic, faculty, student and international affairs, education services, equity and diversity, community engagement and others,” U of L said in the news release.
She has previously worked in administrative roles at the University of North Carolina, Appalachian State University and UK’s College of Health Sciences.
“The University of Louisville is a unique institution that combines a national reputation for teaching and research with a firm commitment to its community,” Gonzalez said in the news release. “This opportunity to make a real difference both locally and globally stands out among higher education institutions. I look forward to being part of its continued and growing success.”