LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With no discussion, the University of Louisville board of trustees approved the university's plan on Thursday to increase tuition for the 17th year out of the last 18.
The approval came as part of a $1.2 billion budget that also provides a 2% increase in faculty and staff salaries beginning Jan. 1.
For the academic year starting in the fall, tuition and fees for fulltime, Kentucky resident undergraduates will go up 2.4% to about $11,735 per year, while other types of students will face a 2.5% increase.
The university is also raising online credit hour rates for the first time in four years, maintaining the premium it charges for virtual classes.
Online tuition will be about 10% more than regular tuition after the change, a university official said. It had been up to 30% higher in recent years, but the gap has narrowed as U of L raised traditional tuition but left online rates unchanged.
The 2.4% increase for most U of L students is only slightly less than the 2.5% increase university officials first proposed in April.
The reason for the slight difference is that U of L has to stay within a cap on in-state, undergraduate increases imposed by the Kentucky Council on Post-Secondary Education.