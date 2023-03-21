LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville plans to use a $3.4 million grant to help grow its cybersecurity workforce.
In a news release Tuesday, UofL said the National Science Foundation funding will go toward tuition for 20 students per year for five years. The students must be enrolled in the J.B. Speed School of Engineering's bachelor's or master's programs in computer science.
"Our lives are becoming increasingly connected and digital, and the same is true for our nation’s critical infrastructure," Adel Elmaghraby, UofL's program lead for the CyberCorps and a professor of computer engineering, said in the news release. "As a result, the need for highly trained cybersecurity professionals who can protect those systems is high and rapidly growing. UofL is already leading the development of this workforce and looks forward to expanding efforts through CyberCorps."
Students who receive the grant money for tuition must serve in federal, local, state or tribal government roles after graduation, UofL said.
"Cybersecurity is one of the most important issues confronting society in the information age," Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the National Science Foundation, said in a news release. "As our reliance on the national cyberspace evolves, so does the complexity of the cyber threats we face. It is imperative that we support the development of a strong cybersecurity workforce to ensure we can all benefit from secure and trustworthy cyberspace."
UofL is the first school in Kentucky to receive the NSF scholarship grant. In order to qualify, universities have to be designated as a Center for Academic Excellence in cyber defense education, cyber operations or research by the U.S. National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security, UofL said in a news release Tuesday.
