LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville engineering students are partnering with the Kentucky School for the Blind to develop tools to help teach STEM education to students who are blind or visually impaired.
NASA Kentucky EPSCOR granted the project $25,000.
Scientific and mathematical concepts are often taught with graphs, figures, equations, models and videos. So students in an elective class at UofL's J.B. Speed School of Engineering are developing alternative tools for teaching that do not depend on visual learning.
The students are using computer-aided design software to design and produce physical models with 3D printers. Those models can be used as teaching props.
Thirteen engineering students majoring in chemical, mechanical or electrical engineering are participating.
