LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is offering a new program to help students get hands-on experience working with startups.
The UofL Engage Program offers students jobs with local startups focused on health and equity. Students can earn market-rate wages averaging around $20 per hour.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for students and for local startups working to improve health equity," Natalia Bishop, director of innovation and entrepreneurship at the UofL Health Equity Innovation Hub, said Thursday in a news release. "The students gain valuable experience in well-paying jobs, mentorship relationships, and the startups get motivated students with fresh perspective, who may one-day become a permanent member of their team."
Students will be matched with one of 12 startups in industries including health care, food and beverage, software and education.
ENGAGE is part of the UofL Health Equity Innovation Hub’s effort to prepare students for future careers.
"With ENGAGE, our goal is to connect the dots between students who want jobs and experience and startups tackling health equity problems who need qualified talent," Hannah Estes, the Hub’s innovation impact program manager, said Thursday in a news release. "The dots already exist — we just needed a shorter, more direct path, and the result benefits everyone."
Students can apply here, and companies can apply here.
