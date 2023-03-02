LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville will receive a $10 million grant from the state to help support research.
The money comes from Kentucky's Research Challenge Trust Fund, also known as Bucks-for-Brains. UofL will use the $10 million to add faculty positions to advance research in cybersecurity, energy, health and more.
"Since its inception, the Bucks-for-Brains program has been invaluable in supporting the university's efforts to recruit and retain exceptional talent and, in turn, accelerate economic development," UofL President Kim Schatzel said in a news release Thursday. "With this new funding, combined with private donations, we hope to expand this effort, drawing even more world-class faculty to UofL and to Kentucky."
But, the school has also launched a fundraising campaign to match the state investment. The aim is to recruit top talent at UofL in these research areas:
- Inflammation and Microbiome
- Bioinformatics
- Medical informatics
- Immunogenomics
- Pandemic preparedness
- Nutrition and health
- Improved health outcomes
- Cybersecurity
- Energy storage
- Nano-enabled medicine and health care
"These researchers' important work, supported by the Bucks for Brains program, improves our world in a very real way," Kevin Gardner, UofL's executive vice president for research and innovation, said in a news release Thursday. "Their work creates new products, companies, a trained workforce and jobs. Their work shows that the university, and its home state, take a leadership role in bringing those big ideas to life."
