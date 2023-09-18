LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last year, the University of Louisville announced record enrollment for first year students, and this year, it did it again.
This year, UofL welcomed 3,130 incoming first year students, an increase of 6.8% over last year, when 2,944 new students enrolled.
The high numbers were again led by increases in Black and Hispanic students, along with students from outside Kentucky. Black students total 16.56%, up from 16.27% last year and 13.99% in 2021. Hispanic students total 9.97%, up from 8.5% last year and 7% in 2021.
More than 63% of those new students are living on campus.
The most popular majors among undergraduates are business, engineering, education, nursing, psychology and biology.
Here are some other highlights, courtesy of a news release from the university:
- 50.3% have some college credits
- 35.07% are first-generation college students
- 34.18% are pursuing a STEM+H degree (science, technology, engineering, math, health sciences)
- 26.15% are from outside Kentucky, representing 37 states
- 6.33% identify as multi-racial
- 5.79% are Asian
- Less than 1% are American Indian/Alaskan Native
- 3.62 is the average high school grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale
- 212 are part-time
Related Stories:
- University of Louisville begins first of 3 move-in days for freshmen
- UofL welcomes nearly 3,000 new students, its largest freshman class ever
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.