LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The North Hardin High School band will play in the National Independence Day Parade next summer in Washington.
Band Director Kelsey Dunn surprised the students with the news Monday evening. You can watch their reaction below:
The students will march in front of hundreds of thousands of people in July.
“This is a tremendous honor for our students,” Dunn said in a news release. “The North Hardin Band has a legacy of excellence and has played at some impressive venues and events - from Carnegie Hall to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This invitation underscores the importance of our success and recognizes our students’ hard work.”
Bands are invited from around the country each year based upon recommendations from each state's governor's office.
In a letter to Dunn, Gov. Andy Beshear wrote, "Your participation in the event illustrates not only your musical ability but also your perseverance and dedication to reaching your goals. The great commitment required from each member of your team is recognized and appreciated – and will be enjoyed by all who watch your performance on Independence Day."
The parade will start at 11:45 a.m. July 4, and people will be able to stream the event online.
