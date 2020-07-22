LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To help prepare for the reality of virtual learning continuing into the 2020-21 school year, the Indianapolis E-Learning Fund and the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation have announced key details of the Indiana E-Learning Lab, according to a report from Fox 59 in Indianapolis.
"It’s designed to provide them with specific resources, professional development and a place where they can go to find their peers, to help best identify best practices in e-learning for their particular subject area and their grade level,” said Claire Fiddian-Green, president and CEO of the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation.
Officials said students, parents and teachers can access the hub online and go there for resources during this new era of learning.
"The vision for the hub really came from Indiana educators and leaders who were looking for a place where they could find high quality resources and supports that are aligned with Indiana standards," Fiddian-Green said.
For more information, visit the e-learning lab on the Indiana Department of Education's official website.
