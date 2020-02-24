LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's never too early to start emphasizing the importance of good reading skills to young children.
WDRB's Elizabeth Woolsey and Hayden Ristevski got to take an active role in this on Monday, when they read to students at Bowen Elementary School.
The school is putting on a read-a-thon, in which each student gets sponsors to compete and determine who ends up logging the most time reading. Celebrities, parents and other staff members read to each class.
On Monday, the class asked Woolsey to read "Stellaluna," by Jannell Cannon, — one of their favorite books. Ristevski's class asked her to read "Where the Wild Things Are" by Maurice Sendak.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.