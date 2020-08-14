LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 500 first-year Bellarmine University students moved to campus Friday, but move-in day looked a lot different than in years past.
Masks were required for the 578 students and their families, who had to sign up for specific move-in time slots.
The safety measures were all part of Bellarmine's plan to keep students safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other precautions being taken at the university included temperature checks and rerouting traffic in buildings to keep safe social distances between individuals.
"They're taking such good precautions here. I'm not really worried about it," student Breanna O'Keefe said. "Everybody seems to be doing what they're supposed to, and I think it's going to be a fun semester even with the COVID."
Bellarmine students will have a mixture of in-person and online courses during the 2020 fall semester. The first day of classes is Aug. 20.
