LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A forum focused on affirmative action was held in Louisville's West End on Wednesday.
Simmons College of Kentucky led a discussion topic "A Black Reaction to Affirmative Action: The Black Community in a Post-Affirmative Action World."
Yvette Carnell, president of American Descendants of Slavery (ADOS), and J. Michael Brown, director of Pre-Law and Constitution Studies program at Simmons College of Kentucky, took questions and discussed what it's like now that affirmative action has ended.
Organizers said it's about getting the community involved.
"We're getting people involved in politics," said Carnell. "We're getting people excited about politics. People want to come out and listen, they want to have that conversation. We want a political culture just like sports, we want them to discuss politics."
The West Louisville Forum is a monthly dialogue with national speakers and community leaders speaking on diverse topics.
