LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With so many school districts across the country moving to online learning, some schools are still requiring students to wear their uniforms at home.
Some private schools even have matching masks that go along with their dress codes.
Seen as an "equalizer," of sorts, many adults said the uniforms are an essential part of making all kids feel welcome, even if they're only seeing each other online in virtual classrooms.
"I'm kind of excited, because I feel like if you wear a uniform, we might feel like (we're) actually at school more than just being in regular clothes," student Sasha Sepulveda said.
Some parents think the uniforms take away from distractions.
"I think that the uniforms take away a lot of distractions for the children, it kind of levels the playing field," Tanya Bliven said.
Along with all other businesses, uniform companies have had to adapt as well, with some providing curbside pick-up and delivery.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.