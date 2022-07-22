LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The YMCA is looking for volunteers to serve as mentors for its Y-NOW program, part of the YMCA Safe Place Services.
The program works with youth and teenagers who have a parent in jail. According to a news release, Kentucky has the second highest rate of incarcerated parents in the country as three in 20 children's parents are in jail as of 2021.
Y-NOW includes mentorship, group meetings and activities like fundraisers, trips, community service projects, an overnight lock-in and a graduation celebration.
Anyone interested in becoming a mentor has to apply by Sept. 14. The deadline to become a member of the program is Sept. 16.
Training is offered for mentors for the 10-month program.
Interested mentors should contact Mattie Eubank, Y-NOW Volunteer Coordinator at meubank@ymcalouisville.org or call (502) 855-6107.
