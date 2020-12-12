LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville hosted its first virtual commencement ceremony Saturday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
After opening remarks by U of L President Neeli Bendapudi, each of the university's 12 schools and colleges played videos that included messages from various school leaders and a traditional reading of each graduates' name.
"You did it. You preserved. You showed that you are a true Cardinal," Bendapudi told the students. "Brave, resilient, determined. You have made such an impact on our campus, and I know you'll continue to do so wherever you go, whatever you do. Through discovery and innovation, through service with a purpose, through your commitment to build a better world."
Due to the pandemic, spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates were included in the ceremony. At more than 5,300 students, it was one of the university's largest graduating classes.
Earlier this year, an area near U of L's Belknap Academic Building was named the "2020 Quad" in recognition of the unique challenges this year's class faced.
