LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State lawmakers packed into Kentucky's Capitol on Tuesday to hear from educators about critical race theory, a controversial topic for schools across the nation.
Many states are looking to ban teaching critical race theory in schools, and in Kentucky, similar bills have already been pre-filed for consideration by the General Assembly.
Kentucky's Commissioner of Education Jason Glass started Tuesday's meeting with an overview of critical race theory, but he said neither he nor the department are experts.
"Equity and CRT are not the same," Glass said, adding that critical race theory has not been found in any public schools' curricula.
Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Scholars developed it during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s. It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.
The architects of the theory argue that the United States was founded on the theft of land and labor and that federal law has preserved the unequal treatment of people on the basis of race. Proponents also believe race is culturally invented, not biological.
Glass called pre-filed bills related to critical race theory students and teachers "gag" bills. He said the bills will create Constitutional issues that the state will need to defend if enacted. Accreditation could also be at risk if the pre-filed bills are enacted, Glass said. He also noted that private schools and universities are not included in the bills.
Glass suggested that an alternative approach could be allowing schools to teach concepts of critical race theory along with opposing perspectives.
Schools could identify writings and critiques of critical race theory to create balance, if concepts are taught.
Jefferson County Public Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio spoke remotely to the panel and started by saying he is not an expert on critical race theory. But Pollio said there needs to be a separation between critical race theory and racial equity. He notes achievement gaps have been discussed for decades.
Pollio said billions of dollars have been spent to eliminate achievement gaps between students.
"The answer is not one program or one initiative," he said.
Critical race theory was removed from black historical consciousness elective to avoid distraction, Pollio said. He also questioned the legality of school boards dictating curriculum if schools adopt critical race theory concepts.
Pollio, who previously taught social studies, said he did not hear about the Tulsa race massacre until about six years ago. He said he believes JCPS owes it to students to give all the facts about U.S. history.
Packed house for today's interim education committee meeting in Frankfort, where critical race theory is on the agenda. pic.twitter.com/ZbyofsjZV6— Kevin Wheatley (@KevinWheatleyKY) July 6, 2021
So far, 25 states have considered legislation or other steps to limit how race and racism can be taught, according to an analysis from Education Week. Eight states, all Republican-led, have banned or limited the teaching of critical race theory or similar concepts through laws or administrative actions. The bans largely address what can be taught inside the classroom. While bills in some states mention critical race theory by name, others do not.
Teachers’ unions, educators and social studies organizations worry the limits will whitewash American history by downplaying the role past injustices still play today. They also fear a chilling effect on classroom discussions.
This story will be updated.
