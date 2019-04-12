POSSIBLE TORNADO NEAR CRESTWOOD - 4-12-19.jpg

Storms near La Grange, Ky. looking toward Crestwood, Ky. Photo Courtesy Julie McDearman. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A storm survey confirms a tornado touched down in Oldham County on Friday morning.

The National Weather Service in Louisville says an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 100 miles per hour touched down, but it has not released information about where surveyors found damage.

According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado has winds between 86 and 110 miles per hour.

Emergency dispatchers in Oldham County said Friday morning that utility poles were snapped in Crestwood at Crestwood Station and Highway 146. The fire department was called to block the roadway until repairs were made.

More than 2,500 people were without power in Oldham County at the height of the storm Friday, which hit the Louisville area before dawn.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags