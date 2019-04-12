LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A storm survey confirms a tornado touched down in Oldham County on Friday morning.
The National Weather Service in Louisville says an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 100 miles per hour touched down, but it has not released information about where surveyors found damage.
According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado has winds between 86 and 110 miles per hour.
NEW: EF-1 #tornado confirmed in Oldham county near Crestwood, KY with 100 mph winds from the storms this morning. pic.twitter.com/UnysH3ivLa— Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) April 12, 2019
Emergency dispatchers in Oldham County said Friday morning that utility poles were snapped in Crestwood at Crestwood Station and Highway 146. The fire department was called to block the roadway until repairs were made.
More than 2,500 people were without power in Oldham County at the height of the storm Friday, which hit the Louisville area before dawn.
*Possible Tornado This Morning In Oldham County* This was taken around 7am near La Grange, KY looking toward Crestwood, KY. Thanks to Julie McDearman pic.twitter.com/opRcO962ES— Jude Redfield (@JudeRedfield) April 12, 2019
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.