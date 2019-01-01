LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A storm survey confirms a tornado touched down in southern Indiana on New Year's Eve.
The National Weather Service in Louisville says an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 100 miles-per-hour touched down in Harrison County near Dogwood, Indiana.
Update to the previous tweet regarding the storm survey... the survey team has now found EF-1 (90mph) tornado damage near Dogwood, Indiana. Survey is still ongoing. #kywx #inwx— NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) January 1, 2019
A storm survey crew went to the area on New Year's Day. Damage reported in other areas was determined to be from straight line winds.
