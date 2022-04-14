LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Shelby County Wednesday night.

Survey crews from the NWS in Louisville said that the tornado caused significant damage to multiple barns and structures. An EF-1 has winds that reach more than 90 miles an hour. A tornado was also confirmed in southeast Jefferson County.

The Miller family has owned a farm on Buzzard Roost Road east of Shelbyville for generations, but they woke up to downed trees and property damage from high winds that knocked a tree over on their home.

Owner Steve Miller called the tree on his house a blessing. He thinks it actually protected his home and kept the roof from blowing off.

"I think it kept the roof down," Miller said. "I firmly believe that held the, held the roof down tight enough to keep it from getting under it, cause inside it cracked some drywall with the pressure."

Miller's daughter lives across the street. The family was actually in Louisville during the storm and got a call that the storm had damaged their farm. A huge 144-foot barn that had just been renovated was destroyed, its windows shattered and doors lying flat on the ground.

Leslie Tucker said they had to wait for emergency responders to remove the trees from the road before they could drive through. They're just grateful to be alive.

"God was watching out for us. That's all I can say. The good Lord works in mysterious ways. He really does," Tucker said.

