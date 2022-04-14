LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Shelby County Wednesday night.
Survey crews from the NWS in Louisville said that the tornado caused significant damage to multiple barns and structures. An EF-1 has winds that reach more than 90 miles an hour.
A tornado was also confirmed in southeast Jefferson County.
The Miller family has owned a farm on Buzzard Roost Road east of Shelbyville for generations, but they woke up to downed trees and property damage from high winds that knocked a tree over on their home.
Owner Steve Miller called the tree on his house a blessing. He thinks it actually protected his home and kept the roof from blowing off.
"I think it kept the roof down," Miller said. "I firmly believe that held the, held the roof down tight enough to keep it from getting under it, cause inside it cracked some drywall with the pressure."
Miller's daughter lives across the street. The family was actually in Louisville during the storm and got a call that the storm had damaged their farm. A huge 144-foot barn that had just been renovated was destroyed, its windows shattered and doors lying flat on the ground.
STORM DAMAGE - GLENMARY SUBDIVISION - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
Pictured: Storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - GLENMARY SUBDIVISION - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
Pictured: Storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - GLENMARY SUBDIVISION - 4-14-2022 3.jpg
Pictured: Storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - GLENMARY SUBDIVISION - 4-14-2022 4.jpg
Pictured: Storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - RETIREMENT COMMUNITY - LONG HOME ROAD - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
Storm damage at a retirement community on Long Home Road in southeast Louisville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - RETIREMENT COMMUNITY - LONG HOME ROAD - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
Storm damage near a retirement community on Long Home Road in southeast Louisville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 3.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 4.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 5.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - FERN CREEK - 4-13-2022 1.jpg
NWS Louisville surveyed storm damage on Bohannan Drive in Fern Creek on Thursday after strong storms and possible tornadoes. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - FERN CREEK - 4-13-2022 2.jpg
NWS Louisville surveyed storm damage on Bohannan Drive in Fern Creek on Thursday after strong storms and possible tornadoes. April 14, 2022
Storm damage in Glenmary - Aerial
Drone view shows storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SOPHIA LANE AND LONG HOME ROAD - 4-14-2022 2 .JPG
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured is a garage on Sophia Lane near Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - SOPHIA LANE AND LONG ROAD - 4-14-2022 1 .JPG
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured is Sophia Lane near Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - WIRES DOWN LONG HOME ROAD - 4-13-2022 2 .JPG
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured: Power lines down on Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 3.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 4.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 5.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 6.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 7.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 8.jpg
A tree with a posted "weather sign" sits undisturbed, after a strong storm uprooted trees at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
Leslie Tucker said they had to wait for emergency responders to remove the trees from the road before they could drive through. They're just grateful to be alive.
"God was watching out for us. That's all I can say. The good Lord works in mysterious ways. He really does," Tucker said.
