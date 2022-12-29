Future site of Ehrler's Ice Cream at the corner of Bardstown Road and Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter.

Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location.

This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.

The ice cream and frozen yogurt shop will also have a patio area.

Currently, Ehrler's has one location on Main Street in downtown Louisville.

Ehrler's plans to open its Highlands location in the spring.

