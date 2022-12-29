LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter.
Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location.
This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
The ice cream and frozen yogurt shop will also have a patio area.
Currently, Ehrler's has one location on Main Street in downtown Louisville.
Ehrler's plans to open its Highlands location in the spring.
