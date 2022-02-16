WDRB's College Tour: EKU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eastern Kentucky University is offering a tuition discount for active teachers in Kentucky.

The reduced tuition rate is $395 per credit hour for the university's graduate programs. The normal tuition rate is $510 per credit hour.

EKU said the opportunity is 100% online with no campus visits required. Applications for the summer term must be turned in by May 1.

People who apply will be informed if they're eligible when they're admitted.

