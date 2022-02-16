LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eastern Kentucky University is offering a tuition discount for active teachers in Kentucky.
The reduced tuition rate is $395 per credit hour for the university's graduate programs. The normal tuition rate is $510 per credit hour.
EKU said the opportunity is 100% online with no campus visits required. Applications for the summer term must be turned in by May 1.
Teachers: Are you looking to enhance your education? #EKU is offering active Kentucky teachers a discounted tuition rate for graduate programs. Learn more: https://t.co/ipdKtOHlrj pic.twitter.com/rcjmmdUpCF— EKU (@eku) February 15, 2022
People who apply will be informed if they're eligible when they're admitted.
