LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If the man burglarizing the home of one elderly Lexington woman expected to be clobbered on the head with a rolling pin, he didn't count on the generosity of Miss Robinson.
He got breakfast instead.
According to the Lexington Police Department, a Lexington woman publicly identified only as "Miss Robinson" called police early one morning to report that a man was climbing trough her doggy door.
When police arrived, they say they found Robinson in her home, cooking the man breakfast.
"Miss Robinson praised the officers for their gentle approach and sweet words that they utilized with the mentally ill subject that was sitting at her now breakfast table eating her breakfast," police posted on Facebook.
Police say Robinson was so moved by the officers' response, that she later brought them cookies.
No information was provided about the intruder, who police say was developmentally challenged.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.