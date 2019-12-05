LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An elderly man died Thursday from injuries sustained during a fire at a house in the Shawnee neighborhood.
According to a news release from the Louisville Division of Fire, crews were sent to a house in the 3800 block of Larkwood Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Thursday on the report of a residential structure fire. Firefighters found an elderly man inside the one-story home and removed him from the residence. The man was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, a spokesperson with the department said.
A crew of 24 firefighters had the blaze under control in 12 minutes, the spokesperson said. The fire, which investigators determined was caused by "unattended cooking," caused significant damage throughout the home.
Fire officials say kitchen cooking fires are the top cause of home fires and the leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking. The Louisville Fire Department provides and installs smoke alarms to residents in the Urban Services District for free. Test yours or contact 311 to request a free fire safety check.
