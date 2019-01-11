NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- An elderly woman died in a fire in New Albany early Friday.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 1300 block of Ridgeway Avenue, in the Silver Hills neighborhood, around 7 a.m.
New Albany Fire Chief Matt Juliot said crews arrived within five minutes of receiving the call, but it took a more than an hour to extinguish the flames.
"It was a fully involved structure fire," Juliot said. "They made an initial attack [and] knocked the fire down."
Juliot said crews did manage to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes, but a car in the driveway was also damaged by the fire.
Firefighters searched the interior of the home under heavy heat several times after making their way inside.
The elderly woman's body was found inside her vehicle after another search.
"It's never easy," Juliot said. "This is probably the worst part of the job, having these types of fires."
Crews remained at the scene for several hours, and officials are investigating to determine the cause.
