LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 83-year-old woman was found dead inside her Shelby County home and the sheriff's office is investigating it as a homicide.
The woman's body was found on Sunday at her home off Zaring Mill Road. The sheriff's office identifies the woman as Deanie Logan. Investigators have not released her cause of death.
Right now detectives are following leads and asking the community if they saw anything suspicious over the weekend.
Anyone with information should call the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at (502) 633-4324.
