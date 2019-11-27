HANOVER, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two elderly, disabled women are without a home after the house they were planning to move into on Wednesday burned down.
The fire occurred early Wednesday on November Street in Hanover, Indiana.
The women, who are clients of Development Services Inc., had many of their belongings already in the house but were scheduled to move in full-time on Wednesday.
"A lot of their stuff was ruined in the fire," said development coordinator Claire Hirsch. "More than half of their clothes were in the fire. We're just trying to be there for them and let them know that we are here in case they need anything."
According to Hirsch, the fire was sparked by an electrical problem. No one was home and there were no reported injuries.
"Even though it was an electrical fire, anything could have happened," she said. "We're lucky that it was just some replaceable items that were in the house."
Hirsch says the Red Cross stepped up to help immediately following the fire. And staff members have offered temporary housing at rental properties, but the women are searching for an affordable three bedroom house in the area.
Some of the personal items still needed are: Pots and pans, dish towels, coats, bras, socks, underwear, shoes (size 8.5), and any additional clothes (size 3X and 2X).
"I think they're doing well. I think they're shook up when they heard about it, Hirsch said. "I think they have hope that they will be able to find a place to move into some time soon."
To donate items or money, click here.
Development Services Inc. offers services and support to children and adults with disabilities in a 56-county area in Indiana.
