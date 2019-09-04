NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- You could call it an audit of an auditor. Right now, Floyd County Auditor Scott Clark is under a spotlight, and elected officials from his own political party say he's costing the county money by not showing up to work.
Weeks ago, Indiana's State Board of Accounts released an audit that called into question Clark's leadership.
The IRS hit Clark's office with a $21,407 penalty for failing to properly file an Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Return and for not sending the federal government payroll withholding taxes multiple times during 2018 and 2019.
"[Clark] was responsible for filing remittance reports and for making timely remittances of payroll withholding taxes related to the penalties and interest that were assessed and paid to the IRS," the state wrote. "Officials and employees have a duty to pay claims and remit taxes in a timely fashion. Failure to pay claims or remit taxes in a timely manner could be an indicator of serious financial problems which should be investigated by the unit."
Floyd County Councilman Danny Short, a Republican like Clark, is concerned after the error. However, he believes the error is part of a bigger problem with the Floyd County Auditor's Office and Clark's leadership as auditor.
Short says Clark isn't showing up to some council meetings, where he's a secretary who's supposed to be helping county council craft its budget.
"Sometimes during the council meetings, we'll have questions that only he can answer, and if we don't have the good information, then we have to table that and carry it over to the next meeting, and that's an issue for us," Short said. "It's hit and miss. You know, I've said we just don't get the response ... timely response ... we need from him a lot of times."
Short says he's also heard that Clark isn't showing up to work during business hours — a concern echoed by Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle, a fellow Republican.
Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m., WDRB News paid the office an unannounced visit. Staffers said Clark wasn't in the office and hadn't been all day.
A short while later, just after business hours, WDRB News found Clark mowing the lawn of his Floyds Knobs home.
"I don't have anything to say to you today," the auditor said.
"Why were you not at work today?" WDRB News asked.
"I'm all done," he said while walking away. "Thank you very much."
In his letter to the state, Clark defended his record in office and blamed the tax errors on turnover and an inexperienced staff.
"No laws were broken in this incident. No one lied. Nothing was stolen," he wrote, in-part. "While the incident is a blot on my tenure, I will not let this incident define my career and overshadow my accomplishments as the Floyd County Auditor."
Short, meanwhile, is hoping for change.
"I know that he can do that job," he said. "He has the skills to do the job. You know, I don't understand what underlying issues there are."
